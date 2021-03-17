The not-so-secret sauce for winning Oscars

But this is one trend that is changing. Since 2015, as many as 80% of best picture nominations were by directors with no prior Oscar nominations. This year, a debutant director, Emerald Fennel, saw her film, Promising Young Woman, nominated for the best picture. Fennel herself has been nominated for the best director category. The nomination is even more significant because it came alongside a nomination for Nomadland director Chloe Zhao, making it the first occasion when more than one woman has been nominated for the best-director Oscar in the same year.