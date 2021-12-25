A basketball player named Aleem Ford was doing his laundry on a day off last week when he received a surprising text message around 11 a.m. informing him that he could soon be playing in the NBA. By noon he got the call to pack his bags. The Orlando Magic needed him for their game that night—and their upcoming road trip. His clothes were still in the dryer.

“Some of them were a little bit wet," he said. “That’s how fast it happened."

Ford and three of his teammates in the NBA’s developmental league piled into a van for the short drive from Lakeland, Fla., checked into their hotel and passed the biggest test of their lives. When their swabs confirmed they didn’t have Covid-19, they had 10-day contracts that made them NBA players.

As he signed the sheet of paper in front of him, Ford thought about the curious economics of his situation.

“I realized I’m making more money in 10 days than I would in the G League season," he said.

This is the pandemic’s latest peculiar effect: a booming market for basketball players who don’t have Covid right now.

It’s because of the Omicron variant ravaging the league that the NBA is suddenly full of people who never expected to be in the NBA. They are replacing hundreds of sidelined players worth hundreds of millions of dollars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Luka Doncic, Trae Young and enough talent to field an All-Star Game. The most important of the emergency measures the NBA implemented to keep the season going was expanding rosters and requiring depleted teams to sign available players.

What happened next was textbook supply-and-demand. NBA teams needed temps. They found them in the G League.

The dizzying pace of transactions involving previously anonymous players has reached the point that G-Leaguers who happen to be healthy this week have never had a better chance of getting to the NBA. It’s the luckiest break of their careers.

“I’ve been on my Ps and Qs making sure that I don’t expose myself," Ford said. “Opportunities like this don’t really come by too often. I want to make sure I get the full experience."

Ford is already getting a financial windfall in addition to his big shot. The annual salary in the G League is $37,000. The minimum deal for less than two weeks of work in the NBA is paying him $53,000.

The dozens of players who have signed with teams over the past week include recognizable names who tested negative for Covid and then banked the basketball equivalent of a Christmas bonus. There are even some former stars earning as much as $150,000 in 10 days.

But most of the NBA’s seasonal workers are obscure players like Ford who find themselves in the surreal position of living out their fantasies.

“This is what I’ve dreamed of for my whole life," said Magic guard Hassani Gravett. “Nobody can ever take that away from me."

Forget about fans. NBA players barely know who these guys are. Gravett himself wasn’t thinking about the possibility of a Covid call-up.

Only when he glanced at his phone last Friday morning and found out that his bosses were frantically trying to get in touch with him did it first cross his mind that he could be playing for the Magic that night—and that he needed to leave for Orlando as soon as possible.

It was highly improbable until recent circumstances that any NBA team would urgently require his services. Gravett went undrafted in 2019 and had his first G League season disrupted by the pandemic in 2020. When he went looking for jobs overseas—he spent time in Europe as a child—he was open to playing anywhere. Then his agent told him about an opportunity in North Macedonia.

“Macaronia?" Gravett said. “What is Macaronia?"

(“I’m familiar with Europe, but I had not heard of Macedonia," he said this week. “Never did I imagine that I’d be playing in somewhere called Macedonia.")

Gravett came to love his new home and the people he met there as he led a North Macedonian powerhouse to a domestic championship. He still misses the restaurant attached to the team’s arena, Hotel Russia, where he managed to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner almost every day. “They did their best to communicate with me," he said, “and I did my best to communicate with them."

But he’s not in North Macedonia anymore. The Magic were in Atlanta one morning this week when Gravett noticed an assistant coach admiring the omelet bar, pancake selection and waffle station. It was an impressive breakfast even by NBA standards.

“I don’t know if you understand how big-time this is," the coach told Gravett.

“Do you know who you’re talking to?" said Hotel Russia’s most loyal customer.

Ford, the top pick in Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional draft last spring, was not planning to celebrate his 24th birthday this week picking through an NBA spread.

But the odd series of events that began last Friday would bring him to Brooklyn on Saturday, when Ford and Gravett helped beat the decimated Nets, combining for 15 of the unlikeliest points in basketball history. The only players on the Orlando Magic’s bench that night were the players on the Lakeland Magic’s group text the prior morning.

They’re grizzled veterans by now compared to the scores of G-Leaguers who have filled rosters, earned raises and quietly kept the NBA afloat this week. But they don’t want their first deals to be their last.

“I’m fighting now to remain in this league," said Gravett, who was promoted to a starting role in another Magic win on Wednesday night, “because I feel like I do belong here."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

