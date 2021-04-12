The other reason the labor force is shrunken: Fear of covid-19
- Around 4 million adults aren’t looking for jobs, not because they’re scarce but because of worries about catching the coronavirus
A little over a year ago, Chanee McLaurin was a few weeks into a new job selling insurance when she began to hear coughing in her office.
Co-workers, one after another, stopped showing up. Then she overheard a colleague whispering into her phone that she had been diagnosed with flu-like symptoms.
