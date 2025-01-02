The Palestinian Authority takes on Hamas militants in West Bank power struggle
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Jan 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Summary
- Weeks of deadly fighting have marked the most serious clashes between Palestinian factions in years.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Palestinian Authority security forces are battling militants from Hamas and its allies in the occupied West Bank, in a fight that has the potential to shape the long-running struggle for the leadership of the Palestinian cause.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less