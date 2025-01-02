The Palestinian Authority takes on Hamas militants in West Bank power struggle

Palestinian Authority security forces are battling militants from Hamas and its allies in the occupied West Bank, in a fight that has the potential to shape the long-running struggle for the leadership of the Palestinian cause.

The struggle between Palestinian factions gained new urgency as the Israeli military battered Hamas in Gaza over the past 15 months, leaving a leadership vacuum in the territory. The PA has support in the West, while the militant groups are backed by Iran and deeply rooted in Palestinian society.

The Biden administration and others see the PA as the best alternative for running Gaza after the war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resisted the idea, saying the PA is anti-Israel at its core.

The PA has governed major Palestinian population centers in the West Bank since the 1990s under agreements with Israel. Showing it can take on militants there could bolster its case to run Gaza.

The clashes pit PA security forces against militants from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an allied group. The fighting, which erupted in December, is the most fierce since Fatah, the Palestinian faction that largely controls the PA, engaged in a 2007 battle with Hamas in Gaza, analysts said. Fatah ultimately lost that fight, leading to Hamas’s control of the enclave.

The current fighting has taken place in the Jenin Refugee Camp, which has long been seen by Palestinians as a center of resistance against Israel and by Israel as a stronghold for militants conducting terrorist attacks. The fighting has led to at least 11 deaths and dozens of arrests, according to Palestinian and Israeli officials.

Clashes began on Dec. 5 after militants stole two pickup trucks belonging to Palestinian security forces. The black-clad and masked militants paraded the vehicles through the camp’s narrow streets bedecked with flags belonging to various Islamist militant groups. PA security forces surrounded the camp that night and began the crackdown.

Security forces have so far killed at least six inside the camp, arrested dozens of suspected militants and defused dozens of improvised explosive devices and booby-trapped cars, said Brig. Gen. Anwar Rajab, the spokesman for the PA’s security forces.

One of those killed was Yazid Ja’saysa, a commander in the Jenin Battalion, a PIJ affiliate and the city’s most prominent militant group. The militants, meanwhile, have killed at least five members of the security forces, according to Rajab.

“The goal of this operation is to restore control of the Jenin Camp from the control of outlaws, who have embittered the daily lives of citizens," Rajab said while announcing the operation on Dec. 14.

Rajab has argued that the existence of the militant groups harms Palestinian interests by giving Israel a pretext to carry out raids in Palestinian areas.

The Israeli military has fought numerous battles in recent years in Jenin. In August, the town was the focus of a major operation the military said was intended to prevent terrorist attacks originating from Palestinian territory.

More than 800 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the war in Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry says. Israel’s military says most were militants, while Palestinians dispute that.

Israel has been surprised by the determination shown by Palestinian security forces during the fighting, an Israeli security official said. The official said Israel had no part in the operation, but said it and the PA do have common foes. PA officials say Israel has no involvement in the operation.

The stakes are high for the PA, analysts say. “If it ends with a success, it can be a kind of a shift," with Palestinian security forces moving on to uproot militants in other parts of the West Bank, said Michael Milstein, a former senior intelligence officer for Palestinian affairs in the Israeli army.

“If it fails, it can cause a domino effect. Hamas may raise their heads in places like Tulkarem and Nablus," added Milstein, referring to other Palestinian cities where militants have a strong presence.

The PA in recent years has struggled to maintain control in the northern West Bank, especially in crowded and poverty-stricken refugee camps that were founded decades ago after the creation of the state of Israel. The camps have seen a resurgence of militancy and clashes with Israeli security forces.

Some Palestinians see the PA as corrupt and incompetent. Support for Hamas in the West Bank surged in the wake of the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed about 1,200 people.

But polls show that support has gradually waned during the war, which has led to widespread devastation in Gaza. More than 45,000 people have been killed there since the start of the war, according to Palestinian health authorities, whose figures don’t say how many were combatants.

On Tuesday, a group of Gaza businessmen, human rights workers and construction contractors publicly expressed support for the Palestinian Authority to oversee Gaza and its reconstruction. One of the signatories to their joint letter said they felt it was their duty to say Gaza shouldn’t be controlled by outsiders or Hamas.

The militant groups have sought to frame the crackdown in Jenin as the PA doing Israel’s bidding. “This operation has reached dangerous and unprecedented levels, with scenes that mimic what the occupation is doing against our people," Hamas said Sunday.

Ghassan Khatib, a lecturer at Birzeit University in the West Bank, noted that despite calls by militant groups for demonstrations opposing the crackdown, they haven’t materialized—nor have clashes spread to other areas.

He said the decision to launch the operation stems from a desire among Palestinians to prevent the spread of lawlessness. Khatib added that there is fear that Israel, emboldened by the war in Gaza, could launch equally destructive campaigns in the West Bank or further tighten its control of the territory.

“The Palestinian Authority realized a silent majority of the Palestinian public is having the same fears," Khatib said. “That’s why you don’t see strong public backlash."

