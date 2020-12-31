The path to recovery in coming decade is fragile

After going into free fall in the first half of 2020, the world economy started to undergo a V-shaped recovery in the third quarter, but only because many economies were reopened too soon. By the fourth quarter, much of Europe and the UK were heading into a W-shaped double-dip recession following the resumption of draconian lockdowns. And even in the US, where there is less political appetite for new pandemic restrictions, 7.4% growth in the third quarter is likely to be followed by growth of 0.5% at best in the last quarter of 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021—a mediocre U-shaped recovery.