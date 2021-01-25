The people planning for a baby after the covid pandemic hit

The people planning for a baby after the covid pandemic hit5 min read . 08:34 AM IST
- The monumental decision to have a child got even more complicated in the past year—here’s why some are still making the effort
It’s a strange moment to bring a baby into the world.
The pandemic has changed much of what it once meant to be expecting: a partner holding your hand through an ultrasound appointment, crowded baby showers and unsolicited advice from hovering strangers in the supermarket, family flying in to meet a new grandchild in the hospital.
