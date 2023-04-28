The power behind the throne: How Akshata Murty influenced Rishi Sunak's rise to power2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Sudha Murthy made a bold claim that daughter, Akshatha Murthy, responsible for UK PM Rishi Sunak's rise to power.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law, Sudha Murty said that her daughter, Akshata Murty, “made her husband a Prime Minister." Rishi Sunak's quick ascension to power has been highlighted before but his mother-in-law claims it was her daughter who made that possible.
