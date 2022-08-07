The price of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

The rupee weakened sharply against the US dollar on Wednesday and Thursday, amid concerns over the impact of worsening ties between the US and China. Investors were seeing movement towards the safety of the US dollar. The rupee recovered marginally to 79.23 against the US dollar on Friday after it weakened to 79.5 against the greenback on Thursday. The rupee has weakened 6% against the US dollar so far in 2022. A weaker rupee adversely impacts India’s import bill, and widens the current account deficit.