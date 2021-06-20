The problem with Joe Biden’s red line to Vladimir Putin on cyberattacks

This brings us to the areas where Biden’s implicit red line could have some benefits. For many years, experts have noted that the damage done by cyberattacks could be comparable to military strikes. But the recent ransomware attacks against U.S. entities have brought this reality into stark relief, and underscored how deficient the development of norms and doctrine has been, given the state of technology. This weakness persists despite laudable efforts by various United Nations bodies, the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace, and the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace of 2018.