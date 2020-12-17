The problems with Covid testing for flights

The problems with Covid testing for flights6 min read . 04:48 PM IST
The airline industry is counting on tests to make people feel safer flying during coronavirus, but they’re not a bulletproof solution
Is Covid-19 testing the way to restart travel? Grades are mixed so far.
Airlines and tourism organizations around the world say testing is the answer and are rushing to make it happen, opening test sites at airports, adding test results to passenger records and offering flights only for tested passengers. The World Travel and Tourism Council, along with business and airport groups, on Monday called on governments to open borders with testing to reduce risk rather than waiting for vaccines to end the pandemic. The state of Hawaii, which reopened to travelers with rigorous testing requirements, says it works.
