The quarter-trillion dollar rush to get money out of China
Jason Douglas , Rebecca Feng , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 23 Oct 2024, 09:32 AM IST
- Chinese residents, worried about growth, have been illicitly moving billions of dollars out of the country, using everything from crypto to fine art.
Chinese residents have been illicitly moving billions of dollars out of the country under authorities’ noses as a cratering property market and economic uncertainties push people to find safer places to park their wealth overseas.
