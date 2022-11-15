The Queen never allowed her bare hands to be photographed: Here’s why2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 12:49 PM IST
British photographer Rankin tried to make The Queen pose with a sword for her Golden Jubilee in 2002. However, she resisted.
British photographer John Rankin Waddell, who has collaborated with MAdonna, David Bowie and Kate Moss, spoke of his encounter with the late Queen Elizabeth II and claimed that the moment she entered the room, a "wave of empowerment" washed over the audience. However, the late monarch did not like to be photographed in a particular way.