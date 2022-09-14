Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter, Princess Anne, penned an open letter to her mother as she followed her body back to Buckingham Palace. The Queen's second child spoke of the grief of her mother and how fortunate she was to be present for her mother's final 24 hours of life as the Queen's casket was being transported from Balmoral to London for the funeral rituals.

The Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrived at Buckingham Palace on September 13 from Edinburgh and will remain there for the night.

On September 8, the Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. On September 12, her coffin started a six-hour trek from her home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh. In order for visitors to pay their final respects to the Queen, it was resting in a church in Edinburgh when it arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting," the Princess Royal wrote.

"We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and everyone who shares our sense of loss," she added.

She commended her fellow citizens for their support of her brother Charles III, who succeeded Queen Elizabeth II as monarch.

"We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch," The Princess Royal wrote.

The title of "Princess Royal" was bestowed upon Queen Elizabeth II's eldest daughter in 1987. After her mother's passing on September 8, 2022, she will be the 16th in line for the British throne.

"Her Majesty The Queen's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. Tomorrow the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster," The Royal Family wrote on Twitter.

The public will be able to pay their respects to the Queen by visiting Westminster Hall. The State Funeral Service will start at 3:30 PM (India time) on September 19, and the casket will be carried in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.

The 96-year-old Queen's Demise brought to an end a seven-decade reign that spanned generations and made her a symbol of stability in a turbulent globe. Official mourning has begun in the UK, and condolences are flooding in from all around the world.

On September 10, following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III was proclaimed the new King of England. Since the Queen is no longer alive, "God Save the King" will once more serve as Britain's national anthem.

(With ANI inputs)

