The question on Putin's mind: Would we risk New York to keep Odessa free?4 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 03:21 PM IST
Biden’s efforts to deter him have so far had little success. Now the world’s future may hinge on them.
‘A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a joint statement after their summit in June 2021. But Mr. Putin doesn’t always tell the truth.