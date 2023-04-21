The rise of Chinese spy bases: FBI discovers 6 more in US3 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 05:11 PM IST
The FBI has closed down a Chinese ‘police station’ in Manhattan and arrested two alleged operatives, revealing the existence of six additional Chinese spy bases in the US. These law enforcement organizations are tasked with spying on Chinese nationals around the world.
April 21 : US discovered six more Chinese spy bases after the FBI busted Chinese 'police station' in New York City, reported New York Post (NYP).
