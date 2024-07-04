‘The Sandman’ author Neil Gaiman rejects sexual assault claims, says, allegations stem from ‘false memories’

  • Famous author Neil Gaiman is facing sexual assault allegations.

First Published09:53 AM IST
Famous author Neil Gaiman. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)
Famous author Neil Gaiman. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

Acclaimed author Neil Gaiman is facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, making him the subject of a police complaint in New Zealand.

British news outlet Tortoise Media reported that two women have made accusations of sexual assault against Gaiman and and released a four-part podcast series detailing the incidents.

According to the report, the first woman, identified as Scarlett, aged 23, alleges that Gaiman sexually assaulted her in February 2022 at his residence in New Zealand. She was employed as a nanny to his young son at the time. According to Tortoise, Gaiman asserted that consent was given.

The report stated that the second woman, identified as K, first met Neil Gaiman at a book signing in Sarasota, Florida, when she was 18 years old in 2003. K alleges despite her request for him not to do so due to a painful infection, “Gaiman penetrated her”, Tortoise Media stated.

Gaiman denies ‘allegations’

Neil Gaiman has responded by refuting the accusations of non-consensual sexual activity with the two women. He expressed distress over the allegations made by Scarlett and denied engaging in any unlawful behaviour with her. The incident involving Scarlett was initially reported to the New Zealand police, who have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The report stated that Gaiman offered to cooperate with the New Zealand authorities regarding Scarlett's complaint, but they declined, citing their ongoing investigative process.

In response to Scarlett's allegations, Gaiman informed Tortoise Media that he believes her claims stem from a medical condition related to “false memories.” However, Tortoise reported that Scarlett's medical records and history do not support this assertion.

Neil Gaiman, aged 63, is a highly successful author celebrated for his best-selling novels, comic books, and numerous film and television adaptations. His notable works include “The Sandman,” “Good Omens,” “Coraline,” and “Stardust,” among others. Recently, he served as an executive producer for the Netflix series “Dead Boy Detectives”.

