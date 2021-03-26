The search for animals that could carry the next deadly virus

“You can’t look everywhere for something dangerous all the time. That’s not sustainable, and it’s expensive and hard work, especially if you don’t know what you are looking for," says Barbara A. Han, a disease ecologist at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y., who is applying existing prediction algorithms to novel combinations of ecological and other data to better predict animals’ SARS-CoV-2 disease risk. Her and her colleagues’ research combines data on animals’ ACE2 receptors, which the virus uses to infect human cells, with information about the animals’ habitats, diets, metabolism and biology, to predict which specific animals and species are likely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 and to transmit it to others.