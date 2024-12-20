The search for missing flight MH370 is back on

The Malaysia Airlines passenger jet disappeared from radar screens en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board from more than a dozen countries, including 152 Chinese nationals.

Search teams led by Australia’s government scoured vast stretches of the ocean for signs of the wreckage, but came up blank after a multiyear effort that, at around $150 million, was the most expensive in aviation history. At least three pieces of debris from the plane were found, including a tail part found on a sandbank in Mozambique and a wing part on a stony beach in Réunion Island, in the Indian Ocean. Researchers used these snatches of evidence and complicated modeling to try to locate the bulk of the wreckage, without success. The government-led search ended in 2017.

On Friday, Anthony Loke, Malaysia’s transportation minister, said his government had agreed in principle to authorize an 18-month search by Ocean Infinity, a marine-robotics company with offices in the U.S. and U.K. in a new area measuring around 5,800 square miles in the southern Indian Ocean. Negotiations are being finalized, but the government is offering $70 million to Ocean Infinity on a “no find, no fee" model, where payment will only be made if the wreckage is found.

Ocean Infinity attempted a three-month search for the wreckage in early 2018, deploying autonomous underwater vehicles capable of operating as deep as 20,000 feet and equipped with sonar, echosounders and HD cameras. The company said it covered 43,000 square miles of ocean during its search, but came up empty-handed.

Loke said that Ocean Infinity had presented the Malaysian government with data suggesting that the new area in question was worth scouring, after taking into consideration findings from previous research on the plane’s likely location. “We think that this is another attempt to find MH370, and it is our responsibility, and our obligation, and our commitment to the families," said Loke.

Without examining the aircraft, there has been no way to determine a conclusive cause of the crash, but Malaysian officials have said in the past they believe there was a deliberate action to take the plane off course.

Simon Maskell, a professor of autonomous systems at the University of Liverpool, traveled to Malaysia in May, serving as a technical adviser to Ocean Infinity as it sought government approval for a renewed search.

Maskell, who is not currently working for Ocean Infinity, said that as far as he was aware there was no smoking gun suggesting the new search area is where the wreckage is located. But he said it is a logical place to look, expanding beyond the area of previous searches. “Ocean Infinity is extremely well positioned to show off what they are capable of," he said.

