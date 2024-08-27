The separate realities of living in Lebanon: Raves in north, rockets in south
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 27 Aug 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Summary
- While areas of Lebanon’s south are experiencing the heaviest fighting in nearly two decades, other Lebanese are doing their best to live life as normal.
KFARDEBIAN, Lebanon—Fireworks crackled over this mountain resort about 50 miles north of the border with Israel, their reflections glittering in a swimming pool as young people ordered bottle service and puffed on cigars. A nearby cliff-side nightclub filled up with affluent Lebanese dancing to deep house music and drinking cocktails at tables that cost $100 to book.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less