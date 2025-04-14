‘The sky won’t fall’: China shrugs off Donald Trump’s tariffs as exports surge

Call for US to cancel tariffs

On April 13, Beijing has urged the Trump administration to take decisive action to de-escalate the situation. A Chinese official called for the complete cancellation of the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US, which have now reached a staggering 145%. A spokesperson from China’s Commerce Ministry, in a statement quoted by AFP, said, “We urge the US to take a big step to correct its mistakes, completely cancel the wrong practice of 'reciprocal tariff' and return to the right path of mutual respect.”