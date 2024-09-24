The sports star and tabloid fixture staring down Pakistan’s army
Saeed Shah , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 24 Sep 2024, 05:45 PM IST
SummaryFrom jail, former Prime Minister Imran Khan still makes decisions big and small for the party he built. He tells the Journal he’s battling for democracy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan—In August, Pakistani officials approached the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan with an urgent request: Postpone a rally planned for the following day in the capital, Islamabad, for fear of clashes with another protest.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less