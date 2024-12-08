The Syrian dictator’s last stand
Summary
- As rebels encircle his capital, Bashar al-Assad looks finished
SYRIANS HAVE seen these scenes before: their countrymen tearing down posters of Bashar al-Assad, overrunning his army bases, storming the jails where he keeps political prisoners. But that was ten years ago and more, and they had not expected to see them again, certainly not now, and not with this air of finality. Yet Mr Assad is abandoned by his army and his foreign allies: his brutal 24-year reign suddenly seems to be nearing its end.