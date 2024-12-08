The Syrian dictator’s last stand

Other insurgents have beaten HTS to Damascus, though. Over the past few days the rebellion has spread to southern Syria. The fighting there does not involve HTS; instead it is led by local groups that have their own long-standing issues with the regime. They claimed control of the three governorates south of the capital, including Daraa, where the Syrian uprising began in 2011. Then they started driving north. By the evening of December 7th they had reached the southern suburbs of Damascus. There were poignant scenes in places like Daraya, a Damascus suburb where civilians were forced to eat grass to survive a four-year regime siege that ended in 2016. In Jaramana, to the east of Damascus, residents pulled down a statue of Hafez al-Assad, the president’s father.