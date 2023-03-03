The Terminal 2?: Fleeing Putin's call to join war, Russian stranded at South Korean airport for months2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 06:37 PM IST
- The five Russian men escaped the country after the regime of President Vladimir Putin started military mobilization for the war in Ukraine
Tom Hanks starred The Terminal a widely acclaimed movie loved by millions of people who connected with the story of Viktor Navorski who was stuck at a US airport for months after war breaks out in his country, and the American government refused to validate his passport. Dmitry and four other Russian men have similar stories who are stuck at South Korea's Incheon International Airport for almost five months now.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×