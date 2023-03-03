Tom Hanks starred The Terminal a widely acclaimed movie loved by millions of people who connected with the story of Viktor Navorski who was stuck at a US airport for months after war breaks out in his country, and the American government refused to validate his passport. Dmitry and four other Russian men have similar stories who are stuck at South Korea's Incheon International Airport for almost five months now.

The five Russian men escaped the country after the regime of President Vladimir Putin started military mobilization for the war in Ukraine. Their application for refugee status was rejected by the South Korean authorities, after which they are stuck at the international airport.

According to CNN reports, Dmitry is one of the five people who has left his wife and 7-year-old son back in Russia. His name was changed as he requested to be anonymous fearing any actions by the Russian regime.

Out of the five, two (including Dmitry) were allowed to leave the airport this week and the Immigration Reception Center is their new home. The government facility also has some restrictions like a 6:00 PM curfew and a ban on working, but still, it is better than living at an airport.

The other three still remain at the airport, waiting for the long bureaucratic process regarding their legal status in the country.

After his invasion of Ukraine didn't go as planned, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a mobilization of 3,00,000 men to join the war in Ukraine. The announcement invoked fear in many Russian cities and hundreds escaped the country.

Dmitry has a record of dissent and has participated in anti-war rallies which makes him more concerned about the possibility of ending up in a war zone.

Initially, Dmitry planned to land in Kazakhstan but then he heard that the country is deporting those Russians back who are escaping military call-ups.

In South Korea, he has a long fight to go as the asylum-seeking process is very long and tedious. After challenging the Justice ministry's decision at Incheon District Court, Dmitry has won the right to apply for refugee status, but South Korea has one of the lowest approval rates when it comes to refugee applications.