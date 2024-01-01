The three scenarios ahead for multilateralism in 2024

That could mean harnessing underused parts of the UN Charter. Article 27(3), for example, calls for countries to abstain from security council votes on issues where they have a conflict of interest; and Article 101 empowers the secretary-general to shape the agenda at security council meetings. The recent selections of secretary-generals have too often prioritized the cautious candidate over the ambitious one. Countries remember the two great secretary-generals—Dag Hammarskjöld and Kofi Annan—who exercised an influence that they often couldn’t control. This time, there is a slight possibility of change, owing to the view that it is time to choose a woman from Latin America or the Caribbean, a region that provides a rich pool of candidates. That, together with a possible consensus—even among enemies in the security council and in the general assembly—that the UN’s current dysfunction serves nobody well, could lead to ambition trumping caution.

