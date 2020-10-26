The tricky task of selling Las Vegas to tourists during covid-19

Many tourists go to Las Vegas for its anything-could-happen aura. This year, the unexpected can seem less alluring.

The pandemic has hit Las Vegas business hard, even as the city continues to gradually reopen after an initial total shutdown. Visitors this year through August fell to 12.7 million from 28.4 million in the year-earlier period, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Hotel-room-occupancy rates declined to 42.8% from 89.4%.

Steps have been taken to regain some of the business lost to Covid-19. Casinos began welcoming guests back in June, under rules requiring face masks, social distancing and regular disinfection of fixtures. Showrooms now can hold events and live shows for up to 250 attendees or 10% capacity, whichever is less. And in late September, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak approved trade shows, conventions and business meetings for up to 1,000 attendees if split into sections that don’t exceed 250 people.

Las Vegas tourism officials, meanwhile, have spent much of this year trying to strike the right tone at the right time. The challenge is to reach people who might be open to a little vacation, without bothering people who have other priorities at the moment.

“You don’t want to put a travel ad in front of somebody that’s just not in the mind-set to travel or is personally affected by Covid," says Kate Wik, chief marketing officer at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Your ad becomes offensive to them."

The Wall Street Journal interviewed Ms. Wik about how a tourist mecca advertises during social distancing. Edited excerpts follow:

WSJ: Las Vegas’s business depends on getting people together to gamble, see shows and mingle at business conferences. Casinos have reopened in limited capacities, but what about conventions? What’s the appetite for big in-person meetings in Las Vegas?

MS. WIK: Right now we are prepared to host small gatherings, but the larger events are virtual. IMEX Group just wrapped up their virtual conference. Next year they’ll be at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. [IMEX organizes trade shows for the meetings, events and incentive-travel industry.]

We’re going to see a lot more hybrid meetings even as we start to invite groups back in-house. There’ll be a component of an in-person face-to-face, but also the opportunity for extended reach with digital.

WSJ: But do you have an interest in maximizing the square footage and in-person elements of these events?

MS. WIK: Components of virtual activities will stay. Even in our pre-Covid days, not everybody was able to travel for every meeting or every trade show, so having a hybrid component enables greater reach.

But what we’ve heard is that networking happens in person; relationships happen in person. There will always be the in-person element to what we do.

WSJ: What did the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority have in mind for this year before the virus?

MS. WIK: We were just launching a new campaign—“Only Vegas." We were expecting record numbers across the board, both leisure and business travelers. And then, of course, the pandemic hit. We closed our doors mid-March and pulled all of our advertising. We had about a 12-week period of being completely closed.

WSJ: Once that happened, what did you do all day?

MS. WIK: We did a lot of videos leveraging our entertainers and talent here in Las Vegas—from celebrity mixologists and chefs to magicians and comedians providing short snippets of entertainment and hope. It was about staying connected, and making sure that when the time was right, Vegas was top of mind.

In June, as we reopened our doors, we had to build awareness of two things: Las Vegas was open, and open safely. So we launched a commercial called “The Light" that showed someone flipping a switch to turn the lights back on on the Strip, and we aggregated all of the health-and-safety protocols from our partners on an easy-to-navigate landing page for our campaign platform, “Vegas Smart."

But we wanted to make sure it wasn’t just about, “We’ve done all these health-and-safety protocols." It was about letting people know that Vegas is still Vegas. That’s a big part of our storytelling on social media: shots of consumers having fun in the pool, visuals of the fun mixed drinks that you can only find in Vegas.

Things might look a little different with employees and guests wearing masks, and with partitions at table games, but what we found was that there was pent-up demand.

WSJ: Has your marketing strategy changed?

MS. WIK: We’ve had to be incredibly nimble on the markets we target and the channels we use, making sure we’re actively targeting people interested in travel.

It’s such a turbulent year with natural disasters and rolling hot zones for Covid. In the past, our top markets were all consistent. But now we’re seeing heavy swings.

Atlanta and Kansas City can shift from being a consistent top 20 for us to being a top five for a portion of time in a given month in this period. New York is normally a top five, but when they create quarantines for travelers from other states, like Nevada, they drop for us. When Nevada is on that quarantine list we have suppressed our broad digital advertising to that market and focused our digital efforts on targeting those who were still actively shopping for a getaway.

One of the benefits of digital is that while you’re not doing broad advertising in a given market you still can have a presence with consumers there. Whether their conditions look good or not, if they’re actively searching for travel you can absolutely appear in front of them.

Historically we’ve been heavy on national TV buys. We’ve shifted to digital video, connected TV and social media to be incredibly targeted about which markets and which consumers we reach, to make sure we’re relevant.

The traditional seasonal and annual planning—those days are long gone. Every month we do our planning for the month. Every week we’re looking at our plan.

WSJ: What are you looking for?

MS. WIK: Suppressing markets because of something that’s going on. Chicago is another example. With their Covid outbreak and quarantine status, we’ve gone through phases of suppression for that market.

Or, on the flip side, we want to understand from search platforms and online travel agencies where they’re seeing signals of interest—customers searching for vacation information.

WSJ: What kinds of trips are visitors considering and booking?

MS. WIK: Early on in this pandemic, bookings were really short—they were made the same week or even same day. We’re starting to see reservations booked further out.

WSJ: Have you tailored your ads in specific markets for the conditions they’re facing?

MS. WIK: With sports re-emerging on live TV, that led to a shift in some of our messaging—to inform consumers that Vegas is the ultimate sports destination. There’s no better place to cheer a team on than at a sports lounge. Many of our feeder markets didn’t have bars open to watch sports in, so that became part of the message.

WSJ: How does their Las Vegas experience compare to before?

MS. WIK: Vegas is still Vegas. Consumers still come here to relax by the pools, to dine in their favorite restaurants, to play their favorite games.

We’re absolutely anxious to bring back the ticketed entertainment. Numerous shows have announced their return. End of October and early November will mark the reopening of about a dozen shows across various hotels, including “Absinthe" at Caesars Palace, David Copperfield at MGM Grand, Carrot Top at Luxor, among others. But again that’s about doing it in a way that’s safe for our visitors as well as our employees.

The best representation of Vegas in marketing right now is our recent TV campaign that says, “Let your hair down but keep your mask up." Nowhere else can you go and have the escape, but there’s that subtle reminder of, “Do so in a responsible way."

WSJ: What’s next for Vegas? Will cold weather play to Vegas’s strengths, or are the rising Covid cases nationwide likely to overwhelm that effect?

MS. WIK: Covid is very unexpected and we’re seeing that shift across the country. So, for us, what’s next is working closely with the state and governor’s office so we can remain diligent in our practice and open further, whether it’s on the meetings front or the entertainment front.

But Vegas has been known for its constant reinvention, and that’s still the case. We have active construction and new developments that have not slowed down with Covid. Circa Las Vegas is set to open later this week as a game changer for downtown. Virgin Hotel & Casino opens in January, and Resorts World opens in the summer of 2021.

