The tricky task of selling Las Vegas to tourists during covid-19

Atlanta and Kansas City can shift from being a consistent top 20 for us to being a top five for a portion of time in a given month in this period. New York is normally a top five, but when they create quarantines for travelers from other states, like Nevada, they drop for us. When Nevada is on that quarantine list we have suppressed our broad digital advertising to that market and focused our digital efforts on targeting those who were still actively shopping for a getaway.