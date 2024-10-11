The Trump movie too controversial for Hollywood is finally here

One of the film’s most shocking moments involves an alleged sexual assault by Trump on his first wife, based on an accusation of rape by Ivana Trump in a legal deposition during the couple’s 1990 divorce, Sherman wrote in the magazine. She recanted the claim in a Trump biography published three years later, stating that she was speaking in a figurative sense and no actual crime was committed, and she publicly denied the assault when Trump ran for president, Sherman wrote. But Sherman and Abbasi chose to include the alleged rape in the film, believing that Ivana Trump’s original testimony delivered under oath was the truth.