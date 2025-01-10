The U.S. has more fancy apartments than it is able to fill
Carol Ryan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Jan 2025, 06:07 PM IST
SummaryAmerica has a serious housing shortage, but not for the type of apartments that real-estate investors have been building in record numbers.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Think 15% vacancy rates are only a problem for owners of office towers?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less