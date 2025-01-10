The U.S. has more fancy apartments than it is able to fill

Many landlords think rents in their favorite Sunbelt cities will recover later this year as inward migration soaks up excess supply. The number of people moving to these markets still looks healthy, even if the flow has slowed dramatically from peaks seen during the pandemic. Austin currently has around 21,000 units under construction, or 6.5% of its total apartment inventory, according to an analysis by Sam Tenenbaum, head of multifamily insights at Cushman & Wakefield. If as many people move to the city in 2025 as did in 2024, it should only take a year to fill up the empty apartments.