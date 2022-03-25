‘The UAE welcomes a wider India-GCC trade agreement’

Through CEPA, the UAE businesses will now have improved access to the world’s fifth largest economy, favourable tariffs in key export sectors, and greater market access for our services sector. According to our models, this deal will add $9 billion to UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.The last two years have posed a number of serious challenges to the global economy, with the pandemic having particular consequences for supply chains, logistics, aviation, travel and tourism—all sectors critical to the UAE. Despite this, we saw covid-19 as an opportunity to re-engineer our economy and, in conjunction with our nation’s Golden Jubilee, the UAE announced a series of bold initiatives to position the country as a global hub for business, investment and innovation, enhance the competitiveness of our industries, and attract all forms of capital—financial, technological and human. Strengthening international trade ties is a cornerstone of this strategy, and India, a longstanding economic partner with whom we enjoy longstanding cultural ties, was identified as a priority country.