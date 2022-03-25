‘The UAE welcomes a wider India-GCC trade agreement’4 min read . 25 Mar 2022
- India has a number of exciting opportunities for our investor community, and this has been seen in deals announced earlier: Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The India-United Arab Emirates free trade agreement (FTA) will allow easier movement of services professionals between the two countries, UAE minister of state for foreign trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said in an emailed interview with just over a month to go for the deal to come into force. The FTA has been structured to facilitate higher investment flows for both countries and the bilateral trade deal also keeps the possibility open of a larger pact with the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). India and the UAE on 18 February signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) -- the first FTA finalized by the Narendra Modi government since it came to power in 2014. The deal, negotiated in a record 88 days, will initially give zero-duty access to 90% of Indian products, and 65% of products from the UAE.
The India-United Arab Emirates free trade agreement (FTA) will allow easier movement of services professionals between the two countries, UAE minister of state for foreign trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said in an emailed interview with just over a month to go for the deal to come into force. The FTA has been structured to facilitate higher investment flows for both countries and the bilateral trade deal also keeps the possibility open of a larger pact with the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). India and the UAE on 18 February signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) -- the first FTA finalized by the Narendra Modi government since it came to power in 2014. The deal, negotiated in a record 88 days, will initially give zero-duty access to 90% of Indian products, and 65% of products from the UAE.
Over the next 10 years, 97% of Indian products will get zero-duty access to the UAE market and 90% of products from the UAE will have duty-free access to the Indian market. Edited excerpts:
Over the next 10 years, 97% of Indian products will get zero-duty access to the UAE market and 90% of products from the UAE will have duty-free access to the Indian market. Edited excerpts:
Why is the CEPA important for the UAE?
Why is the CEPA important for the UAE?
Through CEPA, the UAE businesses will now have improved access to the world’s fifth largest economy, favourable tariffs in key export sectors, and greater market access for our services sector. According to our models, this deal will add $9 billion to UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.The last two years have posed a number of serious challenges to the global economy, with the pandemic having particular consequences for supply chains, logistics, aviation, travel and tourism—all sectors critical to the UAE. Despite this, we saw covid-19 as an opportunity to re-engineer our economy and, in conjunction with our nation’s Golden Jubilee, the UAE announced a series of bold initiatives to position the country as a global hub for business, investment and innovation, enhance the competitiveness of our industries, and attract all forms of capital—financial, technological and human. Strengthening international trade ties is a cornerstone of this strategy, and India, a longstanding economic partner with whom we enjoy longstanding cultural ties, was identified as a priority country.
Through CEPA, the UAE businesses will now have improved access to the world’s fifth largest economy, favourable tariffs in key export sectors, and greater market access for our services sector. According to our models, this deal will add $9 billion to UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.The last two years have posed a number of serious challenges to the global economy, with the pandemic having particular consequences for supply chains, logistics, aviation, travel and tourism—all sectors critical to the UAE. Despite this, we saw covid-19 as an opportunity to re-engineer our economy and, in conjunction with our nation’s Golden Jubilee, the UAE announced a series of bold initiatives to position the country as a global hub for business, investment and innovation, enhance the competitiveness of our industries, and attract all forms of capital—financial, technological and human. Strengthening international trade ties is a cornerstone of this strategy, and India, a longstanding economic partner with whom we enjoy longstanding cultural ties, was identified as a priority country.
Where do you see most gains for the UAE, in terms of sectors, services, and investment opportunities?
Where do you see most gains for the UAE, in terms of sectors, services, and investment opportunities?
The CEPA was designed to be mutually beneficial and guarantee maximum advantage to both countries. The fact that our economies are complementary helps that goal. As mentioned, we have secured favourable access for our priority exports, including aluminium, copper, steel, and polymers—and we certainly see new opportunities for our services sector, from business and professional services to logistics, construction, finance, and tourism. Importantly the CEPA enables companies in both countries access government procurement. Prior to the CEPA, we recognized considerable opportunity in India, and recent years have seen multi-million-dollar investments in priority sectors such as solar power, food corridors, logistics infrastructure, and telecom. We expect more of those collaborations in the months and years ahead.
The CEPA was designed to be mutually beneficial and guarantee maximum advantage to both countries. The fact that our economies are complementary helps that goal. As mentioned, we have secured favourable access for our priority exports, including aluminium, copper, steel, and polymers—and we certainly see new opportunities for our services sector, from business and professional services to logistics, construction, finance, and tourism. Importantly the CEPA enables companies in both countries access government procurement. Prior to the CEPA, we recognized considerable opportunity in India, and recent years have seen multi-million-dollar investments in priority sectors such as solar power, food corridors, logistics infrastructure, and telecom. We expect more of those collaborations in the months and years ahead.
Which areas of services are covered under the pact? What is the liberalized visa regime agreed upon? In which sectors can we expect mutual recognition agreements in the coming months?
Which areas of services are covered under the pact? What is the liberalized visa regime agreed upon? In which sectors can we expect mutual recognition agreements in the coming months?
Service exports are a major component of the deal. There are 11 sectors and more than 100 sub-sectors covered in total, and include the likes of business services, telecommunication, construction and related activities, education, healthcare, environment, finance and insurance, and tourism, travel and transport services. In terms of movement of people who are seeking to provide services under the CEPA, this deal will offer a smoother process from both sides. The details and conditions can be accessed when the agreement is published.
Service exports are a major component of the deal. There are 11 sectors and more than 100 sub-sectors covered in total, and include the likes of business services, telecommunication, construction and related activities, education, healthcare, environment, finance and insurance, and tourism, travel and transport services. In terms of movement of people who are seeking to provide services under the CEPA, this deal will offer a smoother process from both sides. The details and conditions can be accessed when the agreement is published.
Do you expect investments from the UAE to significantly increase? Do you have an expected number? What are the sectors that the investors from the UAE are looking at predominantly, considering that India is expecting about a $100 billion investment from the UAE?
Do you expect investments from the UAE to significantly increase? Do you have an expected number? What are the sectors that the investors from the UAE are looking at predominantly, considering that India is expecting about a $100 billion investment from the UAE?
Yes. We have structured the CEPA to facilitate investment flows in both directions. India has a number of exciting opportunities for our investor community, and this has already been seen in major deals announced in the years preceding the agreement. For instance, in June 2020, Mubadala invested $1.2 billion in Indian telco and digital services firm Jio Platforms, while DP World and India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd combined to invest $136 million in developing a free trade zone in Mumbai. As part of the UAE National Strategy for Food Security, UAE companies have committed to invest $7 billion in a food corridor in India. So, we anticipate further opportunity not only in logistics, food, information communication technology, and advanced technology, but also sectors such as renewable energy, e-commerce, and healthcare.
Yes. We have structured the CEPA to facilitate investment flows in both directions. India has a number of exciting opportunities for our investor community, and this has already been seen in major deals announced in the years preceding the agreement. For instance, in June 2020, Mubadala invested $1.2 billion in Indian telco and digital services firm Jio Platforms, while DP World and India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd combined to invest $136 million in developing a free trade zone in Mumbai. As part of the UAE National Strategy for Food Security, UAE companies have committed to invest $7 billion in a food corridor in India. So, we anticipate further opportunity not only in logistics, food, information communication technology, and advanced technology, but also sectors such as renewable energy, e-commerce, and healthcare.
Does the India-UAE pact help expedite India’s deal with GCC?
Does the India-UAE pact help expedite India’s deal with GCC?
The UAE welcomes a wider India-GCC trade deal. Our CEPA with India does not preclude a region-wide deal and, indeed, there is a specific article in the agreement that leaves this possibility open.
The UAE welcomes a wider India-GCC trade deal. Our CEPA with India does not preclude a region-wide deal and, indeed, there is a specific article in the agreement that leaves this possibility open.
dilasha.seth@livemint.com
dilasha.seth@livemint.com
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!