Home >News >World >The UK is finally cutting ties with the EU. Here’s what changes
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The UK is finally cutting ties with the EU. Here’s what changes

6 min read . 11:51 AM IST Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal

  • Brexit is expected to have big and lasting effects on the British economy

The U.K. leaves the European Union behind Thursday, 48 years after it joined the bloc, a significant shift in the global order that will also bring big changes for ordinary Britons.

On Jan. 1, decades of trade with the EU unencumbered by customs declarations and regulatory obstacles will cease, one of several changes likely to have big and lasting effects on the British economy. The rights of a U.K. citizen to live, work or study in any other EU member state will also fall away, highlighting the extent of the EU’s reach into its citizens’ daily lives. EU citizens will also lose those rights in the U.K.

