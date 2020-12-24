UK will 'prosper mightily' even if no Brexit deal is reached: Boris Johnson

Johnson's large majority in Parliament should ensure the agreement passes, but any compromises will be criticized by hard-line Brexit supporters in his Conservative Party. The party's euroskeptic European Research Group said it would carefully scrutinize any deal “to ensure that its provisions genuinely protect the sovereignty of the United Kingdom after we exit the transition period at the end of this year." If the two sides fail to meet the Jan. 1 deadline, a deal could provisionally be put in place and approved by the EU parliament in January.