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The UN is going broke as the US and China withhold billions

WSJ
6 min read30 May 2026, 08:05 AM IST
(FILES) The United Nations (UN) logo is seen on a gate outside the UN headquarters ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)
(FILES) The United Nations (UN) logo is seen on a gate outside the UN headquarters ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)(AFP)
Summary

The Trump administration has withheld billions of dollars, while Beijing has been accused of gaming the international body’s budget.

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The United Nations is going broke as the U.S. and China withhold payments to the institution in a jostle for control.

The United Nations is going broke as the U.S. and China withhold payments to the institution in a jostle for control.

Washington has failed to pay billions of dollars owed to the international body and exited dozens of its programs and agencies, including the World Health Organization, to combat what President Trump describes as wasteful spending and bad policymaking. The U.S. is more than $4 billion in arrears to the U.N.

Washington has failed to pay billions of dollars owed to the international body and exited dozens of its programs and agencies, including the World Health Organization, to combat what President Trump describes as wasteful spending and bad policymaking. The U.S. is more than $4 billion in arrears to the U.N.

China has compounded the U.N.’s liquidity crisis by slow-walking its own payments, even as Beijing declares itself the organization’s leading defender and, in a jab at the U.S., the “de facto No. 1 financial contributor.” Beijing still owes the U.N. $455 million even after injecting almost $850 million this week into the organization during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

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HomeNewsWorldThe UN is going broke as the US and China withhold billions

The UN is going broke as the US and China withhold billions

WSJ
6 min read30 May 2026, 08:05 AM IST
(FILES) The United Nations (UN) logo is seen on a gate outside the UN headquarters ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)
(FILES) The United Nations (UN) logo is seen on a gate outside the UN headquarters ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)(AFP)
Summary

The Trump administration has withheld billions of dollars, while Beijing has been accused of gaming the international body’s budget.

Gift this article

The United Nations is going broke as the U.S. and China withhold payments to the institution in a jostle for control.

The United Nations is going broke as the U.S. and China withhold payments to the institution in a jostle for control.

Washington has failed to pay billions of dollars owed to the international body and exited dozens of its programs and agencies, including the World Health Organization, to combat what President Trump describes as wasteful spending and bad policymaking. The U.S. is more than $4 billion in arrears to the U.N.

Washington has failed to pay billions of dollars owed to the international body and exited dozens of its programs and agencies, including the World Health Organization, to combat what President Trump describes as wasteful spending and bad policymaking. The U.S. is more than $4 billion in arrears to the U.N.

China has compounded the U.N.’s liquidity crisis by slow-walking its own payments, even as Beijing declares itself the organization’s leading defender and, in a jab at the U.S., the “de facto No. 1 financial contributor.” Beijing still owes the U.N. $455 million even after injecting almost $850 million this week into the organization during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Gift this article

Topics

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldThe UN is going broke as the US and China withhold billions
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