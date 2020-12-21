Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >The unfinished business of office diversity training
Matthew Cooper sketches out a face as he begins a triptych of murals on the Old Indianapolis City Hall, Monday, June 8, 2020. During protests after George Floyd’s death, the streets of countless major cities became temporary galleries of artwork conveying collective pain and anger. But as these ephemeral artworks began to come down or be wiped from walls, patchworks of artists and activists rushed to preserve them. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

The unfinished business of office diversity training

6 min read . 10:09 AM IST Krithika Varagur , The Wall Street Journal

  • Companies announced major diversity initiatives amid last summer’s protests—half a year later, progress has been inconsistent

For a few weeks last June and July, Seyi Fabode’s phone rang off the hook.

“I was constantly roped into calls with 20 other white founders as the ‘Black founder’ to talk about my experience," says Mr. Fabode, an entrepreneur in Austin, Texas, and co-founder of Varuna, which provides software and sensors for water utilities. He was happy to recommend talented Black job candidates when asked.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi traffic update: Tikri, Singhu, Dhansa borders closed; check alternate routes

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST

Saudi Arabia suspends all international flights over covid variant fears

1 min read . 10:15 AM IST

US administered 556,208 vaccine shots in first week

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST

Why are so many Italians dying of covid-19?

4 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.