The unfinished business of office diversity training

The unfinished business of office diversity training6 min read . 10:09 AM IST
- Companies announced major diversity initiatives amid last summer’s protests—half a year later, progress has been inconsistent
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For a few weeks last June and July, Seyi Fabode’s phone rang off the hook.
“I was constantly roped into calls with 20 other white founders as the ‘Black founder’ to talk about my experience," says Mr. Fabode, an entrepreneur in Austin, Texas, and co-founder of Varuna, which provides software and sensors for water utilities. He was happy to recommend talented Black job candidates when asked.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.