The Unraveling of Robinhood’s Fairy Tale

Robinhood Chief Brokerage Officer Steve Quirk said in an interview that the company’s explosive growth in 2020 and 2021 had consumed many resources that otherwise would have been invested in longer-term projects, but it had a “healthy" pipeline of new product launches in the works. The company this year has extended pre- and post-market trading hours and launched products including a new debit card, while executives have said Robinhood is working on adding new retirement accounts. Those kinds of features, Mr. Quirk said, will allow Robinhood to grow with existing customers and generate revenues.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}