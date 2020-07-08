The US-China rivalry is broadening from trade to everything

The Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the US currency, in our view, looks as solid as ever. Increasing tensions between China and the US -- most recently fueled by a national security law imposed on the city by China last week -- have fueled speculation that the peg’s days could be numbered. We doubt it. The reasons are straight forward: Hong Kong appears to have the will -- and it certainly has the means -- to keep the peg. Any move by the US to try to force a decoupling strikes us as extremely unlikely, given the prohibitively heavy costs. --David Qu, economist