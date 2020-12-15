Subscribe
Home >News >World >The US-China tech war won’t end under Biden
US President-elect Joe Biden arrives with wife Jill Biden to deliver remarks on the Electoral college certification at the Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware on December 14, 2020. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

The US-China tech war won’t end under Biden

1 min read . 01:57 PM IST Jacky Wong , The Wall Street Journal

  • A softer touch is likely, but Democrats and Republicans share concerns about the threat to core American industries and China’s techno-authoritarian ambitions

The tech war between the U.S. and China will likely continue under the Biden administration, although modestly sweeter talk may mask some of the deep bitterness.

The Huawei saga—centering on U.S. accusations of sanctions-dodging, industrial espionage and potential security threats—has been a centerpiece of the U.S.-China rivalry in the past couple of years. The Trump administration has restricted the Chinese telecom equipment company’s access to chips made using U.S. technology. And U.S. dominance in semiconductor equipment and design tools means it is now essentially impossible for Huawei to source chips. The U.S. has also put export controls on Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China’s homegrown alternative to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip foundry by market share.

