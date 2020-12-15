The US-China tech war won’t end under Biden

The US-China tech war won’t end under Biden1 min read . 01:57 PM IST
- A softer touch is likely, but Democrats and Republicans share concerns about the threat to core American industries and China’s techno-authoritarian ambitions
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The tech war between the U.S. and China will likely continue under the Biden administration, although modestly sweeter talk may mask some of the deep bitterness.
The Huawei saga—centering on U.S. accusations of sanctions-dodging, industrial espionage and potential security threats—has been a centerpiece of the U.S.-China rivalry in the past couple of years. The Trump administration has restricted the Chinese telecom equipment company’s access to chips made using U.S. technology. And U.S. dominance in semiconductor equipment and design tools means it is now essentially impossible for Huawei to source chips. The U.S. has also put export controls on Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China’s homegrown alternative to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip foundry by market share.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.