The US government has a landlord, and Trump isn’t a fan
Deborah Acosta , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Jan 2025, 06:40 PM IST
SummaryThe Trump administration is considering selling two-thirds of the federal government’s office stock.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Shortly before he was elected president in 2016, Donald Trump took a break from campaigning to attend a ceremony for his new flagship hotel, the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less