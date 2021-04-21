The US has a clear warning for emerging markets

The last couple of reports included a review of some errant trading partners’ development history over the past few decades. These examine how these economies wooed manufacturing from abroad and wove themselves into critical positions in global supply chains, which started winding through Asia in the 1980s. Taiwan was scrutinized in the latest publication, while Vietnam was featured in December’s, when it was called a manipulator. The subjects of enhanced analysis tend to be in the dog house.These briefs could also fairly describe the way Asian economies rose from poverty: attracting foreign direct investment (often thanks to low-cost labor, but also via tax breaks), committing to infrastructure and establishing proximity to big markets. This is what has enticed multinational companies, many of them headquartered in the U.S., to develop a foothold in the region. Because rapidly industrializing Asian countries were so dependent on trade, they loathed expensive exchange rates. And because the ultimate destination of these goods was store shelves in California or factory lines in the Midwest, it was easy for officials and politicians to look the other way. That model has eroded in the political climate.What price does the U.S. extract in an effort to get currency sinners to change? It’s a bit squishy. The designation, if and when it comes, carries no immediate sanctions. The law requires Treasury to engage with manipulators to address the matter. Penalties, including exclusion from U.S. government contracts, could be applied after a year, unless the label is removed. It can also be used as a cudgel by other agencies with their own priorities and constituencies. Last year, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office probed whether remedies were needed to correct cheap valuations of Vietnam's currency, the dong.By doing nothing this time around, Treasury risks encouraging the behavior it seeks to change. Taiwan hinted at the dilemma last month when central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that its large trade surplus with the U.S. is due to strong demand for semiconductors, rather than any unfair advantage from currency intervention. “If they want to reduce our trade surplus with them, then we could just stop selling them our chips," Yang joked to lawmakers, “But they need them!"