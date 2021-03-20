The US has followed Europe in previous covid-19 surges. Will It happen again?

The possible plateau comes as the vaccination campaign in the U.S., seen as key to ending the pandemic, picks up speed. Last week, the country passed the milestone of 100 million vaccine doses administered. And on Friday, the U.S. hit President Biden’s goal to provide 100 million doses of vaccine during his first 100 days in office, weeks ahead of schedule. The pace of vaccination is now 2.5 million doses a day on average; nearly 12% of the U.S. population is vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

