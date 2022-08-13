The US is afraid of losing in Ukraine—or winning4 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 02:32 PM IST
Russia’s war is forcing a cornered Putin regime to bet on red lines it can’t afford to enforce.
Is the Biden administration afraid of victory in Ukraine? Such has been the accusation, but while it may come down to nearly the same thing, a truer statement is that the U.S. fears being dragged in if it puts its chips on Ukraine and Ukraine starts losing and also if Ukraine starts winning. In fact, almost any victory scenario might require NATO intervention to seal the deal—to draw a red line against a Vladimir Putin desperation play.