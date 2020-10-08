The vice presidential debate: The moments that mattered

At that debate, Mr. Trump was asked if he would condemn white-supremacist groups and urge them to stand down in clashes such as those in Kenosha, Wis., and Portland, Ore. Mr. Trump said: “Sure, I’m willing to do that, but I would say, I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing." After Mr. Biden urged the president to denounce the far-right group Proud Boys, Mr. Trump said: “Proud Boys. Stand back, and stand by, but I’ll tell you what, I’ll tell you what: Somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left." He later said he didn’t know who the Proud Boys were.