The virus will make everything you hate about flying worse

The truth is, consumers are willing to overlook all manner of indignities in the name of cheap fares, as demonstrated by the success of gleefully spartan, bare-bones airlines like Ryanair Holdings Plc. Everything is relative in ticket pricing, however; in the post-pandemic era of flying, tickets may only look cheap. The carriers that survive will have more market power thanks to the collapse or takeover of their rivals, putting them in a good position to squeeze out the higher fares they’ll need to pay off their debts. Witness the recent history of the U.S. aviation industry, when nearly 200 bankruptcies over three decades left the sector so concentrated that even a long-standing skeptic like Warren Buffett saw fit to take equity stakes, while customer complaints soared.