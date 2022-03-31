Singer Tom Parker, one of five members of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, died on Wednesday aged 33, less than two years after revealing he was suffering from an inoperable brain tumour.

Tom passed away on Wednesday (March 30) following a two-year battle with a brain tumour.

The singer from northwest England announced the diagnosis in October 2020 and, after undergoing treatment, joined the rest of the band on a reunion tour in March.

Tom is survived by wife Kelsey, daughter, Aurelia Rose, who was born in 2019, and a son, Bodhi, who was born last year.

His actress wife Kelsey wrote on Instagram: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side."

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," she wrote.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you," she wrote.

The remaining four bandmates said: "He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

"I'm going to be here," he told OK! magazine at the time. "I'm going to fight this."

Formed in 2009, The Wanted had number-one singles in Britain with "All Time Low" and "Glad You Came", the latter also reaching number three in the US Billboard chart.

