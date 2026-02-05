‘Laid off in middle of war zone’: Washington Post journalists react after hundreds get pink slip from newspaper

Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper The Washington Post has laid off more than 300 journalists and staff, amounting to nearly one-third of its newsroom, triggering a deluge of grief-filled reactions from correspondents reporting from war zones and key regions, including the Middle East, India, China, Iran and West Asia. Beyond the layoffs, the sports and books desks were dismantled, foreign coverage was reduced significantly, and the newspaper discontinued its daily “Post Reports” podcast.

‘A dark day’ for global journalism

In what many current and former employees have described as a “dark day”, the organisation appears to have dismantled its entire international reporting structure — a move they say affects not only the newspaper but global journalism as a whole.

Among those laid off was Lizzie Johnson, who had been covering the Russia–Ukraine war for the publication. She said she was “devastated” by the decision.

"I was just laid off by The Washington Post in the middle of a war zone. I have no words. I'm devastated," Johnson wrote on social media.

She shared the message while tagging an earlier post from 26 January, which showed her working from the backseat of a car. In that post, she had spoken candidly about the difficulties of operating in a war zone and wrote about her experience.

“Waking up without power, heat, or running water. (Again.) But the work here in Kyiv continues. Warming up in the car, writing in pencil - pen ink freezes—by headlamp. Despite how difficult this job can be, I am proud to be a foreign correspondent at The Washington Post.”

The emotional weight was shared across continents.

The Post’s New Delhi Bureau Chief, Pranshu Verma, wrote: “Heartbroken to share I've been laid off from The Washington Post. Gutted for so many of my talented friends who are also gone. It was a privilege to work here the past four years.”

In another post, Ishaan Tharoor, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s son, said he was "heartbroken" by the publication's move. "I have been laid off today from The Washington Post, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues. I'm heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally - editors and correspondents who have been my friends and collaborators for almost 12 years. It's been an honour to work with them," he wrote.

In Berlin, Bureau Chief Aaron Wiener revealed that the entire bureau had been eliminated.

"It's been the honor and adventure of a lifetime... It's a dark day," he wrote.

Similarly, Anna Fifield, The Post’s Asia Editor, said: "I was laid off as Asia editor of the Washington Post today. It was an absolute privilege to work with people who are not only incredible journalists but also wonderful humans. My heart breaks for everyone who lost their job today - and for the readers who will be the worse for it."