The West auditions Syria’s new leaders

Europe and the U.S. are trying to navigate an awkward choice in Syria: work with Islamists long designated as terrorists in the West or risk ceding influence to the countries that will.

It is a familiar conundrum posed in the past by the Taliban’s ascension to power in Afghanistan and other governments with uncertain commitments to human rights. Diplomats from Washington and European capitals took their first steps into Damascus this week, all trying to assess whether they can trust the emerging transitional government being formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, the Sunni-Islamist group that led the coalition of fighters that toppled the Assad regime.

The militant group was formed as an offshoot of al Qaeda, and its leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa was an anti-American jihadist in Iraq who spent five years in an American-run prison camp there. He disavowed extremism years ago and has pledged to respect Syria’s ethnic and religious diversity.

Western powers are wary. Before lifting sanctions against HTS and Syria, they are looking for commitments to dispose of the chemical weapons left over from former President Bashar al-Assad’s despotic rule, protect women and minority groups and fight against extremists like Islamic State that could flourish in Syria’s power vacuum. They also want to return some of the millions of Syrian refugees who fled the war. But Western countries don’t want Syria’s new government to fall under the sway of other powers with interests there like Russia and Iran.

“Western states are quickly coming to the conclusion that they have to engage with HTS despite its terrorist listing," said Julien Barnes-Dacey, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

The State Department’s top Middle East official, Barbara Leaf, and special presidential envoy for hostage affairs Roger Carstens met Sharaa in Damascus on Friday in the first visit to the Syrian capital by U.S. diplomats since Assad’s regime crumbled on Dec. 8.

Leaf told reporters that Sharaa committed to preventing terrorist groups from posing a threat to Syria or the U.S. and its regional partners. Based on that she said the U.S. decided to drop a $10 million bounty it placed on him several years ago. The U.S. has around 2,000 troops in the country largely to contain Islamic State and other extremist groups.

She said she also communicated the importance of broad consultation in the transition to a new government that represents and includes women as well as Syria’s diverse ethnic and religious communities. She described the discussion with Sharaa as “quite good, very productive, detailed," and said Sharaa came across as pragmatic. “We will judge by deeds, not just by words," Leaf said.

Before the meeting, Richard Grenell, who President-elect Donald Trump named last week as his envoy for special missions, criticized the trip, saying the Biden administration should stand aside and coordinate with the incoming president.

Diplomats from the U.S., U.K., France and Germany also visited Damascus this week. One European diplomat said HTS made clear that it is trying to push Iranian influence out of the country and is looking to rebuild existing state institutions with the help of Syrians in the diaspora, rather than replacing them from scratch. The diplomat said that Syria’s new leaders will likely make mistakes due to their inexperience with governing but they seem focused on reconstruction.

British officials sense that the former rebels want reform and don’t want to run a tyrannical state, a U.K. diplomat who met with the group said, but they worry about whether HTS will actually do as it says.

HTS has enormous tasks ahead of it and will need international support and funds to rebuild the country and its government, restart the economy, and resettle millions of refugees. The group, which is broadly aligned with Turkey, is also negotiating with Russia over the presence of Moscow’s important military bases on its Mediterranean coast. Syria also shares a volatile border with Israel, which has stationed troops on Syrian territory and destroyed much of the country’s military assets with a bombing campaign after the Assad regime fell.

Among the biggest tasks for Western countries is assessing whether they should lift sanctions imposed after the start of the civil war in 2011 and remove the terrorist designation for HTS.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has been in direct contact with HTS since it seized power. He has urged HTS to usher in a moderate, inclusive and nonsectarian government. The Taliban has become a pariah since it reimposed strict Islamic rule on Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. departure in 2021, he reminded them.

“If you don’t want that isolation, then there are certain things that you have to do in moving the country forward," Blinken said this week.

HTS has detained political opponents, tortured prisoners and committed extrajudicial killings in northwestern Syria, territory it partially controlled before Assad’s fall, according to a report by the United Nations’ Syria Commission of Inquiry released earlier this year.

Despite HTS’s pledge to protect minorities in Syria, some of them have expressed anxiety over life under an Islamist group.

Sharaa, who recently dropped his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani, told foreign journalists shortly after seizing the Syrian capital that the new government plans to begin a process of reconstruction, reconciliation and overhauling the country’s constitution and institutions. He cautioned that it would take time. Sharaa has called on the West to lift sanctions and remove the group’s terrorist designation so the new government could access more funds to rebuild the country.

“It is too early to say whether the new leadership will be able to deliver what they promised," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday.

Von der Leyen earlier this week said the EU would assist with restoring basic services such as electricity and water and had increased aid to over 160 million euros, or about $166 million, for this year. The first humanitarian goods sent by air are expected to arrive this week, she said.

France hoisted its flag in a diplomatic compound abandoned after Syria’s civil war began in 2011. Some member states, including the Netherlands, are pushing for the EU to link a restoration of ties with action by the new Syrian authorities to reduce or end the presence of Russian forces and bases in the country.

Alexander Ward, Max Colchester, Kim Mackrael and Stephen Kalin contributed to this article.

