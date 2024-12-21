The West auditions Syria’s new leaders
Omar Abdel-Baqui , Bertrand Benoit , Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Dec 2024, 11:27 AM IST
SummarySenior U.S. diplomats visit Damascus, as Washington and Brussels weigh lifting sanctions against the country’s transitional government.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Europe and the U.S. are trying to navigate an awkward choice in Syria: work with Islamists long designated as terrorists in the West or risk ceding influence to the countries that will.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less