The West auditions Syria’s new leaders

Western powers are wary. Before lifting sanctions against HTS and Syria, they are looking for commitments to dispose of the chemical weapons left over from former President Bashar al-Assad’s despotic rule, protect women and minority groups and fight against extremists like Islamic State that could flourish in Syria’s power vacuum. They also want to return some of the millions of Syrian refugees who fled the war. But Western countries don’t want Syria’s new government to fall under the sway of other powers with interests there like Russia and Iran.