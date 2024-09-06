The West still needs Russian gas that comes through Ukraine
Summary
- Austria, Hungary and Slovakia are particularly dependent on it
When Ukrainian forces stormed into Russia early in August, Europe’s energy markets took fright. Russia’s gas exports to the EU are a fraction of what they once were. Still, news that Ukraine had captured Sudzha—a town in Russia that hosts its last major terminal for exporting the fuel to Europe via Ukraine—was enough to send the continent’s benchmark gas price to its highest level this year.