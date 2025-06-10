The White House marching orders that sparked the LA migrant crackdown
Elizabeth Findell , Ruth Simon , Michelle Hackman , Tarini Parti , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 10 Jun 2025, 05:36 PM IST
Summary
After deportations fall short of President Trump’s campaign promises, federal agents summoned to a meeting in Washington, D.C., are told to “just go out there and arrest illegal aliens.”
Even with the high-profile arrests of suspects by masked immigration agents and the plane loads of migrants swiftly ferried out of the U.S., President Trump was falling short of the number of daily deportations carried out by the Biden administration in its final year.
